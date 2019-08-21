Timothée Chalamet Is Hailed the Internet's King With New Movie Poster

All hail the king...Timothée Chalamet!

The Oscar nominee's star power continues to shine brightly, as evidenced by the internet's reaction to his newly released poster for his upcoming film, The King. In the David Michôd—directed drama for Netflix, the 23-year-old actor is set to play King Henry V and will be joined by co-stars Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinsonand Lily-Rose Depp.

While fans await the film, slated for release this fall, it's the movie's poster that has all eyes on Chalamet. Spoiler alert: the digital thirst has been real.

Fans couldn't help but fawn over every detail of the young star on the new image, from his haircut to his jawline.

"Jawline sharper than all of my kitchen utensils," one observer quipped in an Instagram comment. "Ready for every sweet bowl-cut second," another comment read.