Ginnifer Goodwin's Why Women Kill Character Learns About the Power of Sex

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 12:00 PM
Why Women Kill burst onto the scene with a sordid premiere full of infidelity and killer fashions. That continues in second episode of the CBS All Access series and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek.
In the exclusive preview above, Beth Ann (Ginnifer Goodwin) is struggling to understand why Rob (Sam Jaeger) is stepping out on her. Neighbor Sheila (Alicia Coppola), the woman who accidentally revealed the affair to Beth Ann, is there to lend a hand—or a book.
"I changed my whole look, Rob did not even notice," Beth Ann bemoans.
But, Shelia is there with the real truth: It's not about looks, it's about the bedroom.
"Sometimes, old dogs need new tricks," Sheila says.
"New tricks? I was a virgin on my wedding night. I only know what Rob was willing to teach me," Beth Ann says.
Enter the Shelia and her "Martial Anatomy" book full of "scientific" illustrations and instructions, some that make Beth Ann quite uncomfortable and worried about humiliation.
CBS
"Sex is how women gain power over men and this is nothing humiliating about that," Shelia says.
Beth Ann gone wild? That's part of what drew Goodwin to that role.
"I had spent years making material that, like, my kids can see…I was definitely looking for something that my husband and I would watch together alone at night when the kids are definitely in bed," Goodwin said about the new role. "It's the kind of show that I would binge watch, which is why I wanted to be part of it, and I was really hungry to be on something that I would kill to watch if I weren't part of it. I'll still binge watch it even though I'm part of it. So, there are darker elements. Yes, the darker elements may be a lot for the Once Upon a Time fans because we're going to go pretty gross."
Also in this episode of Why Women Kill, the 1980s-set Simone (Lucy Liu) turns to neighbor kid Tommy (Leo Howard) for solace after finding out Karl (Jack Davenport) hasn't been great in covering his adulterous tracks, and present-day Eli (Reid Scott) checks an item off his sexual bucket list with Jade (Alexandra Daddario) and Simone (Kirby Howell-Baptiste).
Why Women Kill drops new episodes Thursdays on CBS All Access.
