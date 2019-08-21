Dancing With the Stars' Missing Pro Dancers Speak Out: Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev Address Exits

Dancing With the Stars will be down a few fan-favorite pro dancers this season.
Announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Aug. 21, the cast of season 28 includes the likes of The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek, The Office's Kate Flannery and Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke. The new celebs are paired with many returning dancers—and a few newcomers—but Sharna Burgess, last season's winning pro, and Artem Chigvintsev aren't dancing.
In Instagram posts, both professional dancers opened up about missing out on season 28.
"I am unbelievably sad to not be back!!! However, what I can whole heartedly tell you is that it's all good, ALL love and in this moment I can't help but be grateful for the time and the journey that I've had, the people I've met, the incredible talent I've shared the stage with and the memories I've made," Burgess said. "To say the least…it's been epic."
In her post, Burgess said she feels like she "grew up on the show."
"I am going to truly miss creating, storytelling and performing for you all, I'll miss giving the transformative power of dance to the person in front of me, and I'll miss seeing my DWTS family every day and watching them work their craft in ways that inspire me," Burgess wrote.
The pro dancer also alluded to exciting new things coming to fruition in her world and thanked her celebrity partners from throughout the years. "I have endless love and gratitude for all of you and for everyone at the show. For my fellow pros you light up the stage time and time again, you are what makes the show magical and I can't wait to watch you shine," she said.
In his post, Chigvintsev said he wanted to share "how sad it makes me feel not to be part of season 28 of DWTS."
"It's been 10 years since I have joined this absolutely, one of a kind, incredible show! It has given me recognition as a dancer, choreographer and a teacher. I have had so many beautiful memories with all of my celebrity partners! They all have shaped me into the person that I am today," he said.
Chigvintsev thanked the behind-the-scenes team who bring the show to life every week and wished everyone well. He gave a special shout out to the fans who have supported him over the years.
"Even though this is so hard on me, I will be DWTS #1 fan, cheering you all on every Monday night!" he said.
Professional dancers this year include: Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, Pasha Pashkov, Peta Murgatroyd, Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy and Witney Carson.
Dancing With the Stars season 28 premieres Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.