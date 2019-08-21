Isla Fisher Hilariously Compares Her Vagina to a Pufferfish

Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher appeared on Tuesday's episode of Lights Out With David Spade, where she compared her vagina to a pufferfish.

The topic came up after David Spade claimed dolphins can get high off of toxins from pufferfish.

"Looks like my drug dealer has some competition with my sushi guy," the host joked.

He then asked the Wedding Crashers star if she had a pufferfish at home.

"Yeah, my vagina," she quipped. "And it also releases a poisonous toxin when animals go try to eat it."

Greg Fitzsimmons then joked he had a new idea for SeaWorld.

"Just toss a couple of those in the dolphin tank. It's like spiking the punch," he said. "When they throw the hoops, instead of catching them on their nose, they're going to grab them on their rock-hard c--ks." 

In addition to talking about this fishy factoid, Spade talked about his recent experience swimming with dolphins. He also cracked a few jokes about Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes' recent split.

Although, Fisher had some zingers, too.

"Dave, you probably don't even know what breaking up is, right? Because you have to actually be in a relationship," she joked.

Watch the video to see a clip from the episode.

