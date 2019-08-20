Where the Couples Stand on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6

Bachelor in Paradise is at its best when it's just a complete disaster.

We've said this before, but truly, we're having the best time when we're struggling to keep track of what and who and why and something that also might have happened at Stagecoach. The problem is that we're really actually struggling to keep track. Who's with who? And who's actually with who and who's just exchanging roses back and forth in the hopes of meeting a newcomer?

Plus, what's happening now that Demi's girlfriend has finally arrived on the beach?

We're taking a moment here in the middle of this bonkers season to take stock of the couples currently on their way towards a season-ending engagement, or something to that effect.