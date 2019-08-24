Marc Jacobs' Devoted Followers Include These 17 Celebs

Very few designers are as loved and admired as Marc Jacobs is.

Since the start of his career in the early '90s, he has built quite a large clientele that consists of world famous supermodels and A-list actors. So, it's not all that surprising to see people strutting across the red carpet in his pieces. What is surprising, however, is the strong loyalty that these stars have for the artist.

When the 56-year-old recently wed his longtime boyfriend Char Defrancesco, stars came out in droves to support him as he began this next chapter in his life. In fact, so many stars attended a barricade had to be set up outside the venue so fans wouldn't crowd the guests, like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbelland Gigi Hadid.

That strong devotion and following that Marc has is just one of the reasons why he is receiving MTV's first-ever Fashion Trailblazer Award.