Ryan Reynolds Has a Perfect Solution for Fans Who Are Mourning Marvel's Loss of Spider-Man

Ryan Reynolds is a man with answers!

The Deadpool actor is weighing in on the recent news that Spider-Man is reportedly no longer part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Deadline, who was the first to break the story, Sony Pictures and Disney will not be working together on upcoming MCU projects. The publication reports Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige won't produce any further Spider-Man films after both studios failed to reach new agreement terms to co-finance the franchise.

Naturally, upon hearing this insider news, comic book fans and moviegoers' hearts were crushed into a million pieces. "marvel stans already lost tony stark this year and now we're losing peter parker?? tony did not DIE for this," one person tweeted, with many sharing the same sentiments.

But this is where Reynolds comes in.

On Tuesday, a fan shared a tweet that caught the 42-year-old star's attention. "Can we get a Spiderman & Deadpool movie now," the person wrote. Additionally, the fan tagged both Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, and the Deadpool actor.