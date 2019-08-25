21 Times Rosalía Perfected the Art of Fierce and Fabulous Fashion

When it comes to Rosalía, the word "basic" isn't part of her vocabulary.

From her flashy music videos to her audacious beauty and fashion lewks, the 25-year-old singer is not one for subtlety. Since her 2017 debut album, Los Angeles, to her recently released collaboration with Ozuna, the Spanish star continues to cement her place in the music industry. In fact, she revealed in an interview with Pitchfork that she composes, produces and arranges her tunes.

What's more? Rosalía uses her daring fashion choices and bold beauty looks to further bring her music to life.

Case in point: Her "Aute Cuture" music video is an ode to high-fashion. In fact, her over-the-top ensembles, frosted makeup and gaudy nail designs make the title of the tune all the more cheeky. (It's an intentional misspelling of the word haute couture.)

Moreover, the Latin Grammy winner isn't afraid to take her style to new heights during live performances and major red carpet appearances. From her 2019 Coachella show to the Lion King premiere in London, she showed up and showed out.