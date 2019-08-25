21 Times Rosalía Perfected the Art of Fierce and Fabulous Fashion

rosalia.vt via Instagram
When it comes to Rosalía, the word "basic" isn't part of her vocabulary.
From her flashy music videos to her audacious beauty and fashion lewks, the 25-year-old singer is not one for subtlety. Since her 2017 debut album, Los Angeles, to her recently released collaboration with Ozuna, the Spanish star continues to cement her place in the music industry. In fact, she revealed in an interview with Pitchfork that she composes, produces and arranges her tunes.
What's more? Rosalía uses her daring fashion choices and bold beauty looks to further bring her music to life.
Case in point: Her "Aute Cuture" music video is an ode to high-fashion. In fact, her over-the-top ensembles, frosted makeup and gaudy nail designs make the title of the tune all the more cheeky. (It's an intentional misspelling of the word haute couture.)
Moreover, the Latin Grammy winner isn't afraid to take her style to new heights during live performances and major red carpet appearances. From her 2019 Coachella show to the Lion King premiere in London, she showed up and showed out.
But even when the 25-year-old singer is off-duty, her outfits are still on point.
Need some proof? Keep scrolling below to see the "Malamente" star's fashion evolution. From vibrant tracksuits to serving '90s glam realness, Rosalía continues to kill the style game.
Joseph Okpako/Redferns
Fuego
The Latin Grammy winner has a major fashion moment at the Roskilde Festival with this bold ensemble. From her fiery red coat to her flashy sunnies and fishnets, she's serving lewks.
Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube
Baby Spice Vibes
The "Malamente" star brings back the cool-girl trend of the early aughts: a flashy tracksuit. During Coachella 2019, she rocks a magenta Louis Vuitton sweatsuit that features the brand's famous logo in bright-yellow. Making her 'fit more fun, she dons Naked Wolfe platform sneakers.
rosalia.vt via Instagram
Pink Dream
Serving us lewks! The 25-year-old singer sizzles in a hot pink Saks Potts trench coat, which features plush fur (hopefully, faux) trim and a latex-like material. Her gaudy rings, hair accessory and dangle earrings take the outfit to new heights.
Mariano Regidor/Redferns
Making a State-Mint
The 25-year-old star makes a statement with her mint-colored outfit at the MadCool Festival Presentation Party.
Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images
Roses Are Red
The Spanish star looks red hot, hot, hot in her rose-filled bodysuit that also features intricate red embroidery. She takes the stage in this fiery number in Madrid to perform her new album. El Mal Querer.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Making a Statement
The "Milionària" singer makes a huge roar at the London premiere of The Lion King. She stuns in a black latex bodysuit that she pairs with a matching sheer, feather-trim robe. Her pigtails, audacious claws and gold jewelry pieces make it even more eye-catching.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for LARAS
Vision in White
Rosalía brings the heat to the Las Vegas desert with her white hot outfit from the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards. From the over-the-top ruffles to the silver beaded details on her bodysuit, this is an ensemble to remember.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Pretty In Pink
The 25-year-old star goes bold for the 2018 MTV EMAs with this ~extra AF~ co-ord set. She rocks a millennial pink crop top and loose-fitted pants that feature larger-than-life ruffles.
Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage
Goth Glam Vibes
The "Aute Cuture" singer hits the red carpet at the Goya Cinema Awards 2019 in this bewitching ensemble.
YouTube
Mellow Yellow
The Spanish star brightens up her music video with Ozuna with this vibrant outfit. She exudes Sporty Spice with her yellow sweatpants, fitted top and holographic visor.
Jordi Vidal/Redferns
I Dream of Jeannie
Rosalía brings I Dream of Jeannie vibes to the BBK Live Festival at Kobetamendi in 2019. She rocks vinyl pink pants and a matching cropped jacket that she wears over a gold chain-adorned bustier. Completing her fierce look, she throws on a Chanel chain belt that matches her bra.
JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images
Red Hot, Hot, Hot
While this is definitely one of her more tame looks, the "Pienso en Tu Míra" singer looks absolutely stunning in her vibrant red gown at the Goya Awards. Her fiery red lip and loose waves complement her stunning dress.
YouTube
Hold the Phone
As if! The Latin Grammy winner exudes '90s glam realness for her "Con Altura" music video. She rocks a chic baroque cropped jacket, baby pink leather mini skirt and matching sandal heels. Her pink pom pom hair accessory is a chef's kiss!
Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images
Barbie Pink
If there's one thing Rosalía has mastered, it's wearing one-of-a-kind outfits during her shows—and this pink number is no different.
Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images
Stop the Presses
Even the 25-year-old star's street style is on point! From her vibrant graphic tee to her over-sized coat and platform sneakers, she's making the street her runway.
Mark Horton/Getty Images
Orange You Glad
The Spanish star makes a case for wearing your shorts inside out during the Osheaga Music and Art Festival.
YouTube
More Is More
Sometimes, more is more! Rosalía goes bold for her "Con Altura" music video with this flashy ensemble. She rocks a colorfully beaded corset, Louis Vuitton-printed pants and vibrant Versace heels.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Perfectly Pink
The Latin Grammy winner dazzles on the red carpet with this perfectly pink embroidered, lace gown. Her fresh-faced makeup and slick-straight hair add more whimsy to her outfit.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Risk Taker
Never one to wear basique clothes on the red carpet, the "Malamente" singer pulls out all of the stops for the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards. She pairs her jumper with an eye-catching ruffled crop top (that features intricate embroidery), a gold chain coin belt and fur trim heels.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for LARAS
Think Pink!
Rosalía looks like a princess with her larger-than-life pink tulle dress. Moreover, she wins big at 2018 Latin Grammys, taking home two awards.
YouTube
All That Glitters Is Gold
Go big or go home! For her "Aute Cuture" music video, the Spanish star brings out her wild side with over-the-top ensembles, like this black latex bodysuit. Her lavish gold chain belt adds oomph to her fiery 'fit.
It's safe to see we're taking notes from the rising style icon.