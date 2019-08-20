Matrix 4 Is Officially Happening With Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

It's time to return to The Matrix.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are set to return for Matrix 4, multiple outlets report, with Lana Wachowski set to direct and write. The original film, The Matrix, was released just over 20 years ago on March 31, 1999. According to Variety, Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and globally distribute Matrix 4.

"We could not be more excited to be re-entering 'The Matrix' with Lana," Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman, said Tuesday. "Lana is a true visionary—a singular and original creative filmmaker—and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in 'The Matrix' universe."