Erin Foster Is Engaged to Simon Tikhman: See Her Gorgeous Ring

Congratulations to Erin Foster!

The TV personality and daughter of David Foster is engaged to beau Simon Tikhman. Erin's sister, Sara Foster, shared the exciting news with her social media followers on Tuesday, posting a photo of Erin with her gorgeous diamond ring on.

"Ladies, i guess the moral of the story is stay crazy because apparently it gets you a ring," Sara joked.

In response to the engagement, which appears to have taken place at Napa Valley Reserve in St. Helena, Calif., many stars are sending their love to the couple.

"OMG CONGRATS!!!!!" Kim Kardashian commented on the engagement post, while Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, "Awwwwwww."