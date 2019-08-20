Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Take Their PDA-Packed Romance to Canada

Camila Mendes and Shawn Mendes are still going strong!

The "Señorita" duo enjoyed a date night in Montreal on Monday night, where they were spotted having a bit of a makeout session. Photos show the talented singers, who have been sparking romance rumors for months now, locking lips at a cafe in Canada ahead of Mendes' upcoming tour dates. A source tells E! News that the duo looked "loved up" on their night out together, adding that they walked around town holding hands before arriving to the cafe.

The insider adds that Mendes, 21, and Cabello, 22, clearly "couldn't keep their hands off each other."