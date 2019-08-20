Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Take Their PDA-Packed Romance to Canada

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 11:39 AM

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, PDA

TheImageDirect.com

Camila Mendes and Shawn Mendes are still going strong!

The "Señorita" duo enjoyed a date night in Montreal on Monday night, where they were spotted having a bit of a makeout session. Photos show the talented singers, who have been sparking romance rumors for months now, locking lips at a cafe in Canada ahead of Mendes' upcoming tour dates. A source tells E! News that the duo looked "loved up" on their night out together, adding that they walked around town holding hands before arriving to the cafe.

The insider adds that Mendes, 21, and Cabello, 22, clearly "couldn't keep their hands off each other."

Photos

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' PDA Moments

Cabello and Mendes have been packing on the PDA in a number of different locations in recent weeks. In late July, the pop duo had a makeout session while in Miami. And, early this month, Cabello and Mendes shared a passionate kiss at his 21st birthday party in New York City.

As more details continue to emerge about this smitten pair, let's take a look at their PDA-packed moments together!

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Señorita, Video, Rehearsal, GIF

Island Records

Music Video Moves

Following her split from Matthew Hussey, Cabello and Mendes raised eyebrows with their steamy "Señorita" music video.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

Packing on the PDA

The singers fueled romance rumors with a PDA-filled brunch in West Hollywood in early July.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

The Timing Is Right

"It already feels to them like they've been together for a lot longer than they have," a source told E! News in mid-July. "They've known each other and been a part of each other's lives for a while so it's all very natural and moving quickly."

"The timing wasn't right before but it is right right now," the insider continued. "They are going for it without holding back. This step in their relationship is exciting for them both. They haven't wanted to be apart at all. It's 24/7 and all out at this point."

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

RM / SplashNews.com

Makeout Session in Miami

In late July, the loved-up duo had a makeout session in the water while in Miami.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

SplashNews.com

Holding Hands

The couple, in their swimwear attire, held hands as they spent time with pals in the Florida city.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

Wagner AZ / BACKGRID

Birthday Celebration

Cabello was by her man's side for his 21st birthday party in early August, even sharing a passionate kiss at the bash.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, PDA

TheImageDirect.com

Nothing Hold Them Back

The duo enjoyed a date night in Montreal in mid-August, with a source telling E! News that Cabello and Mendes "couldn't keep their hands off each other."

