Lily Collins and Emilia Clarke's Ex Charlie McDowell Make Their Romance Instagram Official

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 11:24 AM

Lily Collins just made her relationship with Charlie McDowell Instagram official. 

The 30-year-old actress confirmed the rumored romance by posting pictures of the dynamic duo in Paris on Tuesday. One of the photos showed the Mirror, Mirror star wearing a beret and nuzzling up to her main man.

"Always got your back..." she captioned the image.

She also shared a sweet snapshot of the writer and director at the Atelier des Lumières.

"When he's only just left but it feels like forever…" she wrote alongside the photo. "I miss you already." 

McDowell shared a pic of his leading lady at the exhibit, as well.

Collins has been in France shooting Emily in Paris. The two sparked romance rumors earlier this summer after they were spotted going on a sweet stroll.

Last year, McDowell was romantically linked to Emilia Clarke. The Game of Thrones star seemingly confirmed the relationship via Instagram in October 2018. 

Lily Collins Talks Meeting Ted Bundy's Ex-GF Liz

The two then sparked split speculation in February 2019 after fans noticed a decrease in social media activity.

 

Over the years, he's also been romantically linked to Rooney Mara and Haylie Duff. As for Collins, she previously dated Jamie Campbell Bower and sparked romance rumors with Zac Efron.

