Pose's Billy Porter Gets Real About What Working With Ryan Murphy Is Really Like

How do you put the family back together again? Or why? That's the question of the Pose season two finale.

"There is a flash forward in time," Billy Porter told us about the finale. "Episode eight was kind of about the family breaking up and breaking down a bit, so you can be rest assured that we come back together. How that happens is not something I'm going to tell you, because I want to keep my job!"

Porter, who is nominated for an Emmy for his work in Pose season one, said he is from an era where "there was no context to dream something that looks like what Pose is."