North and Saint West's Photo Shoot Will Have You Stepping Up Your Side-Eye Game

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 10:20 AM
Your face always says it all!
On Tuesday morning, Kim Kardashian started off her day by sharing new photos of her children.
What started off as North West cuddling with Psalm West quickly turned a bit sassy when Saint West joined in on the photo shoot.
"It was going so good.... swipe," Kim wrote on Instagram with the laughing emoji as Saint and North shared some serious side eye.
So what's the reason behind the hilarious facial expression? It's probably the simple reasoning that kids will be kids. But perhaps Nori just wanted some quality time with her youngest sibling? Or maybe the couch wasn't big enough for the both of them?
Whatever the case may be, family and close friends couldn't help but compliment the impromptu photo shoot.
"I miss them," Kourtney Kardashian wrote in the comments section. Khloe Kardashian added, "OMG Look at baby Psalm growing so fast! Your babies are stunning."
Shanina Shaik, Sara Foster, Olivia Pierson, La La Anthony and Emily Ratajkowski also expressed their love for the photos.
While North and Saint deserve plenty of attention for their facial expressions, Psalm's cuteness cannot be ignored! We're taking a look at some of the three-month-old's cutest photos in our gallery below.
Rise and shine Psalm West! It's time to snuggle up with your older sister North West.
Look who decided to join the party?! Saint West appears to be in a great mood while joining Kim Kardashian's impromptu photo shoot.
Kim Kardashian shared this photo of Saint West, 3 and 1/2, "napping" with his 10-week-old baby bro in July 2019.
The KKW Beauty founder and her son share a sweet moment at great-grandmother, MJ's 85th birthday party.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
"Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning," Kim wrote on Instagram July 15. How sweet are these two?!
Psalm looks so cute in this 2019 July photo, even his mom was swooning. "I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!" Kim wrote on Instagram.
@nabil
Saint West gets acquainted with his 5-week-old sibling. "My boys," Kim wrote, captioning the heartwarming family photo on Instagram.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
In June 2019, month after his birth, Kim shared the first close-up photo of baby Psalm to Instagram. Just look at that face!
Six! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child on May 9. A little more than a week after that, Kim revealed his name on Twitter alongside the internet's first-ever photo of Psalm West.
