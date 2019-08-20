How Adam Brody Really Feels About Seth Cohen Ending Up With Blair Waldorf

When word spread years ago that Brody and Meester (a.k.a The O.C.'s Seth Cohen and Gossip Girl's Blair Waldrof) were together IRL, it sparked a social media frenzy. So, what does Brody think about the interest?

"It's not bizarre. To be perfectly honest, it was a little embarrassing," Brody admits. "I guess love knows no bounds?"

In 2015, Meester and Brody welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Arlo. When asked how becoming a dad has impacted his life, Brody tells GQ, "It's the best in every way."

"I mean this cliché—pride and joy. It's very apt," he says. "She's the thing I'm most proud of and gives me the most joy. She's just so dang awesome. It just gives you a new perspective in the best way—something to focus on that's greater and more important than yourself. Also that's 100% true and even in another way. She has even become my security blanket for the outside world in terms of 'I don't need your approval I have my daughter, f--k you.'"