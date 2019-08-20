Andy Cohen Reveals Everything You've Wanted to Know About Real Housewives

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 8:45 AM
Andy Cohen is no stranger to telling it like it is, from his best-selling books to his nightly talk show. But now the host and executive producer of some of your favorite reality TV shows is opening up in a new video and answering the nitty-gritty questions you've been dying to have answers to.
How hard is it to remain impartial at Real Housewives reunions? "It is getting harder. I feel like I jump in. I feel like I used to say absolutely nothing and now sometimes people say I take sides or a say too much, but I really try to let everyone's voice be heard and try and mediate if I can," he said.
How often are there breaks at a Housewives reunion? "It depends on the city," Andy said. "I get very upset because it's a very long day." Andy said any given city there's six or seven women and the bathroom schedules rarely line-up. "And then what happens after someone goes to the bathroom is they say, ‘Bring glam in!' and they want their glam to come in, which means it's going to be like six minutes because you will have the stage depended upon by like literally 15 glam doing hair and make-up. I'm like, ‘You just were touched up an hour ago…Nothing's happened, you've just been sitting here,'" Andy said.
How are new Housewives selected? According to Andy, it's a mix between the production company, himself and the executives and Bravo. There are casting directors in each city and they ask the Real Housewives stars. Having an in with one of the existing women is usually key to getting on air.
Which celebrity does he want on Real Housewives? Chrissy Teigen, Andy said with no hesitation.
After Vicki Gunvalson's demotion on Real Housewives of Orange County and Lisa Vanderpump's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills exit, who will be the last OG standing? Andy was quick to point out, "Vicki's not gone." "So, Vicki is still the last OG," he said.
