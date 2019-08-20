Millie Bobby Brown Is Launching a Vegan Beauty Brand: All the Details

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 8:39 AM
Love Millie Bobby Brown's look? Well, you're in luck.
The Stranger Things star is launching her own beauty and skincare brand called Florence by Mills. The 15-year-old actress announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday.
"So here it is, florence by mills," she wrote on the social network. "Literally the love of my life, I can't begin to explain the love I have for this and how hard but crazy excited I was to create it. 2 years of creating a beauty and skincare brand jeez... that's a long time to keep a secret but now I can finally share the news with u all!! Thanks for all the love and support you guys give me every single day, ohhh and also follow @florencebymills ily."
So, how did the two-time Emmy nominee come up with the name for the brand? According to WWD, she was inspired by her great grandmother.
"[Florence] was a really unique woman and embraced her individuality and who she was as a person," she told the publication. "I've been told I'm a lot like her. I felt like a brand about individuality and bravery and being truthful should be named after somebody who was all of those things."
Mills is also Brown's nickname.
Her various experiences on sets played a part in the idea, too.
"I've been in a make-up chair since I was 10, 11 years old, and I have really been introduced to all types of products," Brown told WWD. "I've had special effects on my face, blood, all different types of foundation...I wanted to come into the space because there was a gap in the market for young people."
She also said she could "never find anything that I liked to put on my face and it felt good."
"I'd take off my makeup and boom, another pimple would appear," she said.
As for her products, the Eleven character claimed she wanted them to be "vegan, clean and cruelty-free" while still being "easy to get and fun to use." She also said she wanted the brand to be "youthful" while still catering to a "sophisticated teenager." In addition, she said she wanted it to represent individuality.
"All I know is I want you to feel yourself," she said in a promotional video for the line.
While the full list of products has yet to be revealed, Brown gave fans a sneak peek of her new items via a picture on the brand's website. WWD also reported that her skin care and makeup line includes items like face mists and under-eye gel pads.
The products will reportedly cost between $10 and $34 and be sold at Ulta Beauty, Boots and online. A percent of the proceeds will also be donated to the Olivia Hope Foundation—an organization that aims to help children and families suffering from childhood cancer and fund research. The foundation was created in honor of Brown's late friend Olivia Hope LoRusso, who passed away from Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2017.
According to the brand's website, the line launches next week.
Congratulations, Millie!
