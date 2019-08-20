Surprise Visitors, Flings and (Potential) Divorces on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Corey and Evelin

Corey hung out with his only friend Raul in an effort to prove he wants to build a life in Ecuador, per Evelin's instructions. But the hike wasn't very pleasant for Corey after he learned Evelin and Raul previously had a "fling." Raul also clued him in that the entire town—it's a small one—knows that Evelin slept with her ex-boyfriend while technically still in a relationship with Corey. Raul said what viewers are all thinking, that Evelin doesn't love Corey as much as he loves her. He said it was a pity and that Corey needs to open his eyes.

Corey confronted Evelin about his conversation with Raul, her continued friendship with her ex-boyfriend and the whereabouts of her promise ring.

"He was there before you and he will be after," Evelin said about her ex, who is still close with her family.

After questioning whether Evelin slept with her ex-boyfriend in their bed, she kicked him out.