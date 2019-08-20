Zoë Kravitz Slams This Beauty Trend as the "Dumbest, Scariest" One She's Ever Heard

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 6:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zoe Kravitz, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Zoë Kravitz won't be signing up for this

As a Hollywood style star, the Big Little Lies actress is one to set trends with her beloved fashion and beauty looks. However, there's one trend she's not getting behind. 

In an interview with Vogue, the 30-year-old star spoke out against using botox for sweat, referencing the injections some people get to stop excessive sweating. "That is the dumbest, scariest thing I've ever heard," she told the magazine. "Don't do that—sweating is key."

As for what the star is into, she told the magazine she relieves stress with wine, weed and sleep. 

This week, the busy actress' new lipstick collection with YSL is dropping daily with each shade named for one of her loved ones, including "Wolf's Red" for her brother and "Lale's Red," a nickname from her famous mother, Lisa Bonet. The star even named one after her dog, Scout, and his red bandana. 

Photos

Zoe Kravitz's Best Looks

With the lipsticks, the star is also encouraging customers to accent their own beauty versus blending in with the trends. 

"I think we're at an interesting time right now with makeup," the star, who is "over" contouring, told Vogue. "A lot of people are completely re-sculpting their faces and it makes everyone look the same, which to me is a shame. Everyone is unique and different in their own way—I think that's a beautiful thing, and makeup should be used to enhance that."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Zoë Kravitz , Beauty , Vogue , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.