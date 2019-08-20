YouTuber PewDiePie Marries Longtime Girlfriend Marzia Bisognin: See the Stunning Pictures

It's a match made in heaven...and the Internet!
YouTuber PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, married his longtime love and former beauty vlogger Marzia Bisognin on Monday, the Swedish gamer announced on Twitter.
"We are married!!!" he wrote, sharing several pictures from the big day. "I'm the happiest I can be. I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman."
The duo exchanged vows during a gorgeous garden ceremony in London. PewDiePie—with more than 99 million subscribers, he's the most followed individual on YouTube—wore a black tux and matching black shirt and tie while his stunning bride chose an off-white, long-sleeve lace gown.
"Yesterday, the 19th of August—after exactly 8 years since we met—we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family," she shared on Instagram. "It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever."
"I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage," Marzia continued. "I feel like I'm the luckiest person and I'm so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives."
Back in April 2018, he proposed to the Italian Internet personality while vacationing in Japan.
"Literally, I'm about to pop the question," he revealed while taking a compatibility test for a video, "And you're just like, 'I'm gonna have an amazing poo right now Felix.'" So yes, we'd say they're a perfect match.
Later, England-based duo (and proud dog parents) teased their upcoming nuptials in a March Q&A posted to his channel. "I really liked the idea of eloping and going to Japan," she revealed. "But the more I looked into it, the more complicated it seems."
Chimed in her fiancé, "We didn't know what we were getting into...but we have decided [on a location] and it's a secret."
Congratulations to the newlyweds!