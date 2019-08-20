Kristina Schulman Explains "Curveball" Decision to Keep Blake Horstmann on Bachelor in Paradise

Well, fans didn't see this one coming.

Kristina Schulman shocked viewers on Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise by giving her rose to Blake Horstmann. While the episode aired, the season six star took to Twitter to explain her controversial choice.

"I have a big heart what can I say?" she tweeted. "EVERYONE DESERVES LOVE."

Schulman was aware she threw viewers for a loop.

"In baseball, curveball is my favorite," she tweeted.

Still, she stood by her decision.

"Ultimately, I care about people," she wrote. "Blake and I have been friends for the past year, yes I give him s--t and he's very well aware but he came on the show to find love & I believed he deserved to stay."

However, some fans argued she should have given her rose to Wills Reid, who was eliminated. After a commenter claimed "Wills deserved love more than Blake," Schulman argued, "It doesn't have to be one more than the other."