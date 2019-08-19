Bachelor in Paradise Gets in a Fight, and Hannah G. Finally Picks Between Blake and Dylan

It's officially a bad idea to attack a pinata in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise finally gave us that fight it's been promising, and it was just as ridiculous as we always assumed it was going to be, even if we really wish there was better lighting on that beach. It was The Long Night levels of dark!

From what we could see, Jordan started the fight by messing with the pinata Christian had set up for his time with Nicole. Christian then attacked Jordan, and Jordan attacked right back, and they scuffled, and then at one point Christian came charging across the beach to go after Jordan.

It was a mess, and all the while we were still wondering who the heck Christian even is.