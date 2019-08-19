Demi Lovato Kicks Off 27th Birthday With a Bang by Attending Ariana Grande's Concert

Demi Lovato is living her best life!

The "Cool for the Summer" singer is enjoying her time in London and kicking off her 27th birthday celebration. And while it's not August 20th in the States just yet (Lovato's birth date), the clock has already struck midnight across the pond.

"Last day as 26," she captioned her fiery Instagram post several hours ago. In her sexy snap, Demi showed off her chic ensemble and daring beauty look that she rocked for her late-night festivities. The 27-year-old star donned a red-hot lip and tiny sunglasses that she paired with a white crop top, black leather jacket and red ankle boots. It was a lewk!

For her birthday plans, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer went all out for the special occasion! She attended Ariana Grande's Sweetener concert at the O2 Arena in London. (Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown both attended Grande's show on Saturday night.)