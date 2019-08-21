Married at First Sight's Most Explosive Fight Is Here and No Couple Is Safe

You can run, you can hide, but you can't escape this tension.
On tonight's all-new Married at First Sight, several couples decide to participate in a group event at a Nascar race. And while we have to watch to find out what exactly happened, it's safe to say one pair didn't have the best time.
In an exclusive sneak peek at this evening's episode, Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson reveal what went wrong during their outing.
Let's just say it didn't end well.
"You and I can get mad at each other behind closed doors," Jamie explained to his wife. "It's a whole other ball game when you ruin everybody's else days that's in an earshot of you."
He added, "You embarrassed our marriage. You embarrassed me personally. You certainly embarrassed yourself. You embarrassed the other couples. You embarrassed everybody."
So what exactly did Elizabeth do? You must watch tonight to find out. Based on the clip above, however, Jamie told his wife to "shut up" in front of the other couples and Elizabeth wasn't here for it.
"I was embarrassed," she shared. "I felt stupid and everyone around you thinks that's okay and nobody even says anything."
"Why didn't anyone stick up for me?" she continued before storming out of the room. "I'm so sick of this!"
Dr. Viviana Coles, we're going to need your help!
Watch the drama unfold when Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. only on Lifetime.