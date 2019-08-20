Happy Birthday, Demi Lovato! Celebrate the Star's Past Year

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Demi Lovato, 2019 Pride

Instagram

So much can change in a year and for Demi Lovato, this past one has been all about creating her best life.

The star, who turns 27 today, has been open about her road to recovery since her hospitalization in July of last year.

Since exiting rehab, a source tells E! News Lovato has, "surrounded herself with good people and the right kind of friends. She has gotten rid of the negative influences and made a conscience effort to clean house and start over."

And if the actress' social media is any indicator, she is well on her way. The celeb has shared milestones with friends, fitness, music and acts of self-love that have been nothing but positive.

The "Confident" singer celebrated in the sun over the summer when she vacationed in Bora Bora alongside friends that she called, "so supportive of me and every little thing I do." She also has been kicking butt as a newly minted second degree blue belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu.

Watch

Bachelorette's Mike Johnson Felt Sexy After Demi Lovato Shoutout

Fans of her music were also thrilled to see the performer get nominated for a Grammy with Christina Aguilerafor their collaboration on "Fall in Line." Lovato later posted a photo of herself in the recording studio in June, teasing that new music could be coming.

The starlet is posed for success in whatever songs she releases next after announcing this year that she signed with Scooter Braun as her manager, the man behind the hyper-successful careers of stars like Carly Rae Jepsen and Lovato's pal Ariana Grande.

Lovato also practiced self-love this year, from sending herself flowers to celebrating sobriety markers with tattoos and sweet treats. 

Take a look at the b-day girl's best photos over the last year to celebrate her birthday!

Celebs Voting, Vote, Instagram, Demi Lovato

Instagram

GOTV

In one of her first posts since she was rushed to the hospital in July 2018, Demi Lovato returned to Instagram in November to encourage her fans to vote in the 2018 midterms.

Demi Lovato

Instagram

Blue Belt

"Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair.." captioned the singer in a post-workout selfie at the beginning of December. The actress' passion for Brazilian jiu jitsu has been a constant for the past few years.

Demi Lovato, Instagram

Instagram

Bridal Party

The star shared a snap of herself as a bridesmaid in her best friend's wedding at the start of 2019, showing her network of friends and family are staying close to her side.

Article continues below

Demi Lovato, Sobriety

Instagram

Day by Day

Lovato posted an Instagram story marking her milestone of being six months sober at the end of January. In another snap, she shared that her team also gifted her a delicious-looking Susiecakes Funfetti cake with the message, "Happy 6 mo. We are so f--king proud of you!."

Demi Lovato, Tattoo

Instagram

In Bloom

The "Sorry Not Sorry" artist showed off her rose tattoo that she got sometime in January to mark her six months of sobriety.

Demi Lovato, Flowers

Instagram

Feelin' Myself

The Camp Rock actress, after her split from Henry Levy, sent herself a beautiful bouquet of flowers in March with a note reading, "You're beautiful, you're loved and you're worthy of a happy and healthy life." Amen!

Article continues below

Demi Lovato, haircut, Instagram

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Fresh Follicles

A month later, the celeb chopped her long locks into a stunning bob in early spring and shared it to her Instagram story with the cheeky caption, "New hair, who dis?"

Demi Lovato

Instagram

Bikini Babe

Ow ow! Lovato showed there's nothing wrong with being confident when she shared this pic during her vacation in Bora Bora in mid-May.

Demi Lovato, Scooter Braun

Instagram

Power Team

The same month, the New Mexico native made power moves by signing with Scooter Braun for management, joining Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber on his roster of superstar clients.

Article continues below

Demi Lovato, Tattoo

Instagram

Touching Tribute

Lovato added another tattoo to her collection when she inked her arm to pay tribute to her great-grandma, who she lovingly refers to as "Mimaw". "You at 26 on my arm while I'm 26, and forever. I love you more. ❤️ Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me.. it's stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten," the celeb captioned.

Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera

Instagram / Demi Lovato

'90s Girl Forever

Lovato met with idol Christina Aguilera in June at the Christina Aguilera - The Xperience residency show and shared her excitement in an Instagram story saying, "Once a fangirl..."

Demi Lovato

Instagram

Stay Tuned

"Making magic," captioned the Grammy-nominated star later in the month, teasing to fans that new music may be dropping soon.

Article continues below

Demi Lovato, Tattoo

Instagram

Number One

A week later, the singer shared this pic of a tiny tattoo reminding her to put herself first nearly a year after her apparent overdose.

Demi Lovato, Hannah Brown

Instagram

Windmillin' About

The Bachelorette-superfan met Hannah Brown in July 2019 and snacked on windmill cookies, a nod to the location that the Bachelorette famously exclaimed she had sex in. Lovato also made news in Bachelor Nation when she flirted with contestant Mike Johnson on social media!

Demi Lovato, Birthday

Instagram

Birthday Girl!

"Last day as 26," wrote the star in this pic shared on August 19. Welcome to 27, Demi!

Article continues below

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Apple News , Demi Lovato , Birthdays , VG

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.