Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Break Down in Tears After Visiting Carly

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 7:01 PM

Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell

MTV

Saying goodbye never gets easier. 

On tonight's season finale of Teen Mom OG, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell were able to meet up with their eldest daughter Carly, who they gave up for adoption when they were just teenagers.

While cameras weren't rolling during the family reunion—that was planned with help from the couple's adoption counselor—viewers were still able to get a glimpse into how special the trip was. 

"Everything was smooth," Tyler shared with his wife. "Nova is older now so they're able to really play. They just clicked."

Catelynn added, "When you see all of your biological children together—playing and mannerisms and walking the same—it's just different."

Watch

Teen Mom Star Catelynn Baltierra Celebrates 4 Years of Marriage

During their second visit, Carly's birth parents surprised her with a personal scrapbook filled with memories. They also enjoyed a visit to the local zoo.

But as Tyler and Catelynn have experienced before, all special visits must come to an end. Cameras rolled when Tyler caught Carly being consoled by her adoptive parents after the reunion.

"I want to comfort her," Tyler shed through tears. "Every time we see her, she's a totally different kid. We got some beautiful girls don't we? They're gorgeous."

He continued, "It's never going to be easy to go see everyone and say hello and hang out and then say goodbye but all of us that are involved would trade the couple days of sadness to have the visits—to just have that bond."

"I would say birth parents are some of the strongest people out in the world," Catelynn added. We can't help but agree.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV. And mark your calendars for a brand-new season of Teen Mom 2 kicking off September 10.

