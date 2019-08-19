Megan Thee Stallion, CNCO and Ava Max to Perform at 2019 MTV VMAs Pre-Show

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 12:56 PM

Ava Max, CNCO and Megan Thee Stallion

Denise Truscello/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Brett Cove/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards just got even better! 

MTV announced the lineup for its VMAs red carpet pre-show on Monday—and fans are sure to recognize a few familiar faces.

Ava MaxCNCO and Megan Thee Stallion are all set to take the stage before the big award show. In addition to performing, all of these artists are up for an award. For instance, the "Sweet but Psycho" singer is in the running for Best New Artist, and the "Pretend" group is up for Push Artist of the Year. The boy band is also nominated in a brand-new category—Best Group—along with 5 Seconds of Summer, Backstreet Boys, BLACKPINK, BTS, Jonas Brothers, PRETTYMUCH and Why Don't We. The "Hot Girl Summer" star is also a nominee in a new category. She's competing for  Best Power Anthem along with Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Maren Morris, Halsey, Ariana Grande, Lizzo and DJ Khaled.

MTV also unveiled the Song of the Summer category. Fans can see all of the nominees for these three new categories below.

Watch

No F--kin' Way Miley Cyrus Will Perform at 2019 MTV VMAs

BEST GROUP

5 Seconds of Summer
Backstreet Boys
BLACKPINK
BTS
CNCO
Jonas Brothers
PRETTYMUCH
Why Don't We

BEST POWER ANTHEM

Ariana Grande – "7 rings"
DJ Khaled, ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – "Wish Wish"
Halsey – "Nightmare"
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – "Tempo"
Maren Morris – "GIRL"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign "Hot Girl Summer"
Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter"
Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Ariana Grande & Social House – "boyfriend"
Billie Eilish – "bad guy"
DaBaby – "Suge"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Khalid – "Talk"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Lil Tecca – "Ransom"
Lizzo – "Truth Hurts"
Miley Cyrus- "Mother's Daughter"
Post Malone ft. Young Thug – "Goodbyes"
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"
Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – "The London"
 

To see the rest of the nominees, click here.

The VMAs and the pre-show will take place live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 26. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

