Bob Saget Wins the Internet With His Epic Birthday Message to John Stamos

Pop a bottle of bubbly, because it's John Stamos' birthday!

The Fuller House star, who famously plays Uncle Jesse on the beloved show, turns 56-years-old today. And yes, he's certainly feeling the love on his milestone birthday, especially from his co-star (and, um, cuddle buddy) Bob Saget. The 63-year-old comedian and Fuller House actor took to Instagram on Monday morning to pay a special tribute to John, whom he describes as "the most wonderful brother anyone could wish for."

"Happy Birthday John. This is the manliest picture I could find of the two of us," Saget quipped on Instagram, alongside an image of the two cuddling. "I try to explain to people it was for your @projectcuddle video, but it is what it is."

He continued, "You are the most wonderful brother anyone could wish for—You do so much to help so many—even though you really didn't help me with the release of this video. Kidding! It was for a good cause—Besides testing my heterosexuality."