Twinning! Mindy Kaling Shares Rare Picture With Daughter Katherine in Matching Sandals

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 12:51 PM
Mindy Kaling just shared an adorable mommy and me photo with her daughter, Katherine "Kit" Kaling.
The Office alum, who welcomed her first child in Dec. 2017, rarely shares pictures with her baby girl, but it seems this sweet snap was too cute to not post! In the photo, Mindy and Kit can be seen wearing matching glitter sandals.
"Got these little pons sandals for me and Kit," Mindy captioned the social media snap, which purposely does not show her daughter's face. "Glitter is our aesthetic."
In response to the photo, Mindy's A Wrinkle in Time co-star Reese Witherspoon commented, "Glitter is your signature color."
It was just months ago that Mindy opened up about motherhood in her Glamour cover story.
When asked if there was a "right time" for her to have a child, the 40-year-old actress, writer and producer replied, "No, there wasn't."
"I always knew I wanted to be a mom, but I would have put it off and put it off. I'm happy that it happened when it did," Mindy shared. "I would have put it off indefinitely. I've seen firsthand the heartbreak of women who have waited to get pregnant [and then it doesn't happen]. For me, my relationship with my mother was such an integral part of my life. Thinking back on our relationship is still such a huge source of my happiness day to day, so I'm so grateful for having Katherine."
And when it comes to posting photos of her daughter, Mindy told the outlet, "I'm on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day's going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships. It's really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That's a boundary, but it's a very small boundary. Everything else I really don't have any issue sharing."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?