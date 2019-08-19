Patrick Dempsey, John Stamos, George Clooney and More TV Doctors Turned Family Men

Pick me. Choose me. Love me.

That is basically our plea to Patrick Dempsey and his family, as the former Grey's Anatomy star, wife Jillian Fink and their gorgeous children continue to make public appearances that make us wish we were a member of their party of five.

The 53-year-old actor was joined by his wife and their 17-year-old daughter Tallula at the American Cancer Society's California Spirit 34 Food and Wine Benefit over the weekend, where he was honored with the Impact Award by the organization for his charity work.

McDreamy is far from the only hot TV doc in Hollywood to proudly pose alongside his family on the red carpet, as John Stamos, Justin Hartley and more men who've raised heartbeats while saving lives (fictional ones still count, right?) have brought the adorable kids with them to events over the years and have gushed about fatherhood in interviews.