Chicago West and True Thompson Hands Deep in Snacks Is Honestly All of Us

Too cute!

Chicago West and True Thompson had an adorable photo shoot during their recent trip to the Bahamas with their moms, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars took to social media to share photos from their tropical getaway, including cute pics of their daughters enjoying some snacks together. In a series of pictures posted to Instagram by Khloe, cousins True and Chi can be seen munching on Cheetos and Garden Veggie Straws.

Khloe hilariously captioned the post, "Chi: I heard my mama say 'vacation calories don't count' True: Don't tell me twice Chi."