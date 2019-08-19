Chicago West and True Thompson Hands Deep in Snacks Is Honestly All of Us

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 11:33 AM

True Thompson, Chicago West

Chicago West and True Thompson had an adorable photo shoot during their recent trip to the Bahamas with their moms, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars took to social media to share photos from their tropical getaway, including cute pics of their daughters enjoying some snacks together. In a series of pictures posted to Instagram by Khloe, cousins True and Chi can be seen munching on Cheetos and Garden Veggie Straws.

Khloe hilariously captioned the post, "Chi: I heard my mama say 'vacation calories don't count' True: Don't tell me twice Chi."

True Thompson and Chicago West's Adorable Bahamas Trip

Khloe also shared some sweet mother-daughter pics with True in another Instagram post, showing the duo in the water with pigs.

"True is still processing how she feels about the pigs," the E! star wrote alongside the photos. "I think the other pigs are still sleeping. It's early."

The Kardashians, who were also joined by their BFF Lala Anthony on the trip, posted about the heavenly location of their getaway.

"No place I'd rather be," Kim wrote on Instagram, with Khloe adding that her sister "took them to heaven."

Let's take a look at the sweet photos the family has shared from their tropical trip!

True Thompson, Chicago West

Cute Cousins

"Chi: I heard my mama say 'vacation calories don't count,'" Khloe hilariously captioned this post. "True: Don't tell me twice Chi."

True Thompson, Chicago West

Yummy Snacks!

The duo munched on Cheetos and Garden Veggie Straws during their trip.

True Thompson, Chicago West

Bahamas Babies

"Our babies," Kim commented on this sweet post, adding heart emojis.

True Thompson, Chicago West

Love From Aunt Kylie

"Beautiful babies," Kylie commented on Khloe's post. "Miss them."

True Thompson, Chicago West

Strike a Pose

These adorable snaps already have close to 2 million likes on Instagram.

True Thompson, Chicago West

Mommy & Me

"True is still processing how she feels about the pigs," Khloe captioned this Instagram post with the pigs in the background. "I think the other pigs are still sleeping. It's early."

Kim Kardashian, Bahamas

"No Place I'd Rather Be"

Kim shared this gorgeous post on Instagram Story, tagging her sister and BFF Lala.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

