Forget a Husband, Hannah Brown Is After the Dancing With the Stars Trophy Now

Forget a husband, Hannah Brown has something else in her sights: Dancing With the Stars' mirrorball trophy. Yep, The Bachelorette star is going Dancing.

After a dramatic season that ended with Hannah breaking things off with Jed Wyatt and potentially rekindling things with Tyler Cameron, E! News has learned the 24-year-old Bachelorette star is hitting the dance floor as a contestant in season 28 of the long-running reality dance competition. ABC does not comment on casting rumors. The full cast will be revealed on Wednesday, Aug. 21 on Good Morning America.