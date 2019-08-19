Madelaine Petsch x Shein: 7 Pieces You Need Now

Is there anything Madelaine Petsch can't do? The stunning Riverdale star and YouTuber has collaborated with Shein to launch a fall 2019 Madelaine x Shein collection that's not only gorgeous, but budget-friendly to boot. Seriously, the affordable line is all under $100, with most items in the $20-$30 range.

Which of course means to can shop the whole Madelaine x Shein collab without breaking the bank. Here are a few picks to get you started...

Solid Tab-Sleeve Blazer

We love short suits, and this pastel option is no exception. This blazer features button tabs for the roll-up sleeves and a split hem.

SHEIN X Madelaine Collab, Madelaine, Ecomm
$19 Shein
Flap-Pocket Paperbag-Waist Belted Shorts

The beauty of the short suit (or any suit, really) is that the pieces work together or as separates. Case in point: These shorts, which feature a very on-trend paperbag waist.

SHEIN X Madelaine Collab, Madelaine, Ecomm
$18 Shein
Zipper-Front Rib-Knit Letter-Print Fitted Top

This sporty, slim-fit top puts a cheeky spin on the graphic tee.

SHEIN X Madelaine Collab, Madelaine, Ecomm
$11 Shein
Surplice-Wrap Tie-Waist Polka Dot Dress

This classic green wrap dress works for the office or brunch with friends.

SHEIN X Madelaine Collab, Madelaine, Ecomm
$20 Shein
Button-Front Plunge-Neck Slit-Hem Dress

This breezy maxi dress is a perfect to wear to late-summer weddings.

SHEIN X Madelaine Collab, Madelaine, Ecomm
$24 Shein
Zipper-Fly Fold-Pleat Palazzo Shorts

Show off your legs in these adorable high-waist dress shorts.

SHEIN X Madelaine Collab, Madelaine, Ecomm
$15 Shein
Gigot-Sleeve Surplice-Wrap Knot-Side Polka Dot Top

We love the drama of these sleeves! Pair with black skinnies and you're good to go.

SHEIN X Madelaine Collab, Madelaine, Ecomm
$18 Shein
