You Can Live Out Your Hocus Pocus and Addams Family Fantasies at Freeform's Halloween House

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 10:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Freeform Halloween House

Freeform

Your Halloween dreams are about to come true.

E! News can reveal Freeform's Halloween House will return to Hollywood starting October 2 in celebration of the network's 31 Nights of Halloween block of programming.

This is the second year Freeform has mounted the Halloween House installation. This year, Freeform will bring to life everything from Hocus Pocus to Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Addams Family. Act fast—the Halloween House is only open to the public from Wednesday, Oct. 2 to Monday, Oct. 7.

Watch

Celebs Who Slayed as Other Stars for Halloween 2018

For Hocus Pocus, the cult-hit starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, Freeform has created the Sanderson sisters' cottage for virgins—and non-virgins—to test their purity with the black-flame candle. Patrons can also hop on a vacuum for a photoshoot and visit an updated statue of Winifred Sanderson. Her window will also be on hand, so you can do your best singing out of it. Also be on the look out for an animatronic Thackery Binx and Billy's grave. The Addams Family living room will be part of the house, as well as Oogie Boogie's lair from Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloween Town and Lock, Shock and Barrel.

Freeform Halloween House

Freeform

Tickets start at $27 and can be found here. Those 21 years and older can take part in a special Sanderson sister drag-themed night on October 3.

Freeform's trademark 31 Nights of Halloween programming will feature Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family, Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters 2, Scream, Scream 2, Scream 3 and Hocus Pocus more than 30 times throughout the month. More programming will be announced at a later date.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Halloween , TV , Top Stories , Nostalgia , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.