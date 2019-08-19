The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 Premiere Date and Globe-Trotting Trailer Revealed

Amazon
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 10:00 AM
Amazon
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is hitting the road. Amazon revealed the premiere date for the third season of Emmy-winning comedy series—December 6—and the first teaser for the upcoming installment.
Picking up after the events of the second season finale, Midge (Rachael Brosnahan) is prepping to hit the road with Shy Baldwin.
"This is the first of a million tours," she tells Susie (Alex Borstein) in the trailer below. And what a tour it looks like it'll be! There are troops, casinos, pools, hijinks and everything you've come to know and love about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Amazon's official description of the new season: "Midge and Susie discover that life on tour with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they'll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe embraces a new mission and Rose learns she has talents of her own."
This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown will appear in the third season, you can see him in the trailer above. Jane Lynch also returns. In addition to Brosnahan and Borstein, the series stars Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is up for a number of Emmys at the 2019 ceremony. Brosnhan and Borstein took home acting awards in 2018, Amy Sherman-Palladino won two directing and writing and the series it self won Outstanding Comedy Series, Casting, Single-Camera Picture Editing and Music Supervision.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season three premieres Friday, Dec. 6 on Amazon Prime Video.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?