The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 Premiere Date and Globe-Trotting Trailer Revealed

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3

Amazon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is hitting the road. Amazon revealed the premiere date for the third season of Emmy-winning comedy series—December 6—and the first teaser for the upcoming installment.

Picking up after the events of the second season finale, Midge (Rachael Brosnahan) is prepping to hit the road with Shy Baldwin.

"This is the first of a million tours," she tells Susie (Alex Borstein) in the trailer below. And what a tour it looks like it'll be! There are troops, casinos, pools, hijinks and everything you've come to know and love about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Watch

Rachel Brosnahan Brings Mrs. Maisel to the 2019 Met Gala

Amazon's official description of the new season: "Midge and Susie discover that life on tour with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they'll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe embraces a new mission and Rose learns she has talents of her own."

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown will appear in the third season, you can see him in the trailer above. Jane Lynch also returns. In addition to Brosnahan and Borstein, the series stars Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is up for a number of Emmys at the 2019 ceremony. Brosnhan and Borstein took home acting awards in 2018, Amy Sherman-Palladino won two directing and writing and the series it self won Outstanding Comedy Series, Casting, Single-Camera Picture Editing and Music Supervision.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season three premieres Friday, Dec. 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Rachel Brosnahan

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.