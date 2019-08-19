A Secret Fling Rocks Corey's World on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Corey left everything behind in the United States to move to Ecuador for his girlfriend, Evelin, with the intentions to marry her on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. But Evelin hasn't made the road to matrimony easy, she's told him he needs to prove he's in it, by learning Spanish and mingling with the locals and her family. She doesn't want him to rely on her.

In the above exclusive sneak peek, Corey's out with pal Raul, his one real friend in Ecuador besides Evelin.

"I appreciate you taking me out here and all this…Here you are, basically my only friend here, and having somebody to spend time with is important. I appreciate that, thank you very much," Corey says after a hike.