Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Marries Lauren Hashian: Look Back at Their Cutest Moments

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 9:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, Wedding

Hiram Garcia

Dwayne Johnson is a married man. 

"The Rock" tied the knot with his longtime love Lauren Hashian on Sunday.

The 47-year-old actor announced the news via Instagram on Monday.

"We do," he captioned the sweet snapshots. "August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial."

The bride wore an open-back, Chantilly lace sheath gown by Mira Zwillinger and finished her look with a stunning, long veil. As for the groom, he looked dapper in a white shirt and white pants by Ralph Lauren.

The dynamic duo met while working on the 2007 film The Game Plan. Over the years, they've welcomed two daughters together—Tiana and Jasmine. The Moana star also shares a daughter, Simone, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

"I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once," Johnson told People in 2012. "To fall in love again? That's a hard thing to do twice in the position I'm in. I'm one lucky son of a bitch."

Watch

Dwayne Johnson Jokingly Says He's Cursed With 3 Girls

To look back at their romance throughout the years, check out the gallery.

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, Wedding

Hiram Garcia

A Kiss for the Bride and Groom

The actor dips his wife for a sweet smooch on their wedding day.

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

A Growing Family

Just days after announcing Hashian's pregnancy, the couple attend the Hollywood premiere of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle in December 2017. They welcome daughter Tiana that April.

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, Jasmine Johnson

Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/Instarimages.com

A Happy Family

The proud parents celebrate Johnson's star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame with daughter Jasmine in 2017. 

Article continues below

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A Red Carpet-Ready Duo

The two turn heads at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in 2017.

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian

LILLY LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images

A Supportive Partner

The singer supports her main man at Disney's premiere of Moana in Hollywood, Calif. in 2016.

The Rock, Lauren Hashian

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

A Chic Couple

The stars dress to impress at the 87th Annual Academy Awards in 2015.

Article continues below

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Lauren Hashian

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

A Sweet Shot

The cute couple are all smiles at the hand/footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Calif. in 2015.

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

A Glamorous Pair

The two go glam for the premiere of Hercules at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. in 2014.

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

A Fun Date Night

The dynamic duo attend the premiere of G.I. Joe: Retaliation at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 2013

Article continues below

Cheers to the happy couple!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Dwayne Johnson , Couples , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.