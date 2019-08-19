This Boy Meets World Reunion Will Make You Nostalgic for the '90s

It's a Boy Meets Girl reunion!

Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle gave fans the ultimate flashback this weekend by getting the gang back together for Fan Expo Boston.

The Eric Matthews star even shared a few photos from the big event—including one of the co-stars sticking out their tongues with William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny.

"We're baaaaaack!" he captioned the silly snapshot.

He also posted a photo of the Topanga Lawrence star sitting in a chair while her co-stars seemingly got the boot.

"Lesson learned: Never try to take Danielle's chair," Friedle captioned the picture, which also showed the Cory Matthews and Shawn Hunters stars looking displeased.

It's hard to believe it's been almost two decades since the show ended. As fans will recall, the program debuted in 1993 and ended in 2000 after seven seasons. The spinoff series, Girl Meets World, then ran from 2014 to 2017.