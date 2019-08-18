Why Colton Underwood Wasn’t Always ''Truthful'' About His Top Bachelor Picks During the Show

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Colton Underwood may have given his final rose to Cassie Randolph but it wasn't always easy.
The Bachelor star revealed he had a few tricks up his sleeve when he filmed the ABC dating series. Speaking on the This American Life podcast and chatting with Emanuele Berry, the former NFL player said he wasn't always truthful with The Bachelor producers.
"They always asked to rank the girls," the 27-year-old star explained of how the reality series works behind-the-scenes and how the producers would constantly check in to see who he liked.
"And very early on, Hannah [Brown] was up there. And she got left off of a date," he said.
He continued, "And I sort of recall remember feeling a little burnt when they did that. I was like, so let me get this straight. Hannah's number one on my list right now, and she's not getting a date this week?"
The reality TV personality said from "there on out" he started hiding who his real "top girls" were. "I was like, all right, if you're going to do that to my top girls, I'm not really going to tell you who my top girls are," he said on the podcast.
He added, "Because I don't want you messing with them. So in a weird way, I tried to defend myself and defend the girls by not being truthful to them who my top was."
For Colton, he explained it was easier for him to keep his top picks the same, and The Bachelorette star remained on his list. "Hannah was always at the top of the list when I always made the list for them to see, and I never changed it," he said, adding, "So that's just me wanting to set myself up for success."
Despite having the former pageant queen at the top of his list, he was really falling for Cassie. In fact, he described being with her as a "breath of fresh air."
"I think with Cass, the best way to describe our relationship is it was such a slow burn," the former NFL player shared. "And it was, in a weird way, in the dynamic of The Bachelor franchise where it's supposed to be quick, and fast, and intense."
He continued, "It was sort of a relief to find a normal relationship in which it was a slower burn, and I wish it was a more realistic approach to a relationship. When I was with Cass, it was like a breath of fresh air."
While the couple is still going strong, Colton recently told E! News' Zuri Hall that he and Cassie aren't rushing to the alter. "For us, we sort of wanted to do things our way and we're having fun with it."
From the beginning, the two have been marching to the beat of their own drum... and it seems to be working! All in all, it looks like sometimes it pays off to tell a little white lie.