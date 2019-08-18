Nikki Bella Gushes Over Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev as They Begin ''Amazing'' New Journey Together

Nikki Bella is thanking the "Universe" for putting Artem Chigvintsev in her life.

The Total Bellas star couldn't help but gush over her boyfriend and former Dancing With the Stars partner on Instagram on Saturday... and for good reason! It appears the 37-year-old professional dancer will be making more and more TV appearances with the 35-year-old reality TV personality.

"Today is a new beginning for both @theartemc and I. As I start a new amazing journey with @totalbellas and my life, my @theartemc is starting the same," the retired WWE star began her lengthy (and heartfelt) post. "And I am so excited for him to be on this journey with me. I'm thankful for him to showcase his life, love, ups and downs not only for me but for my Bella Army and my Total Bellas viewers."

For the E! reality TV personality, she fully believes that when one door closes another opens.