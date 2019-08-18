Millie Bobby Brown and Harry Styles Dance Like Nobody's Watching at Ariana Grande Concert

Shutterstock
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 18, 2019 12:43 PM
Alright, nobody tell Chief Hopper about this..
Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on Netflix's Stranger Things, and singer Harry Styles were spotted dancing together like nobody's watching at Ariana Grande's concert in at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.
In a video posted on Twitter by eyewitness and user @Rosiexwh, the two are seen showcasing their dance moves near each other inside what appears to be a busy VIP area. Harry, 25 wore a white shirt and pants, paired with a black belt. Millie, 15, sported a white sweater covered partially by a black sparkling jacket and black track pants with white stripes.
In another video posted by the same person, Millie and Harry are seen chatting by a barricade during a different song.
Millie, who attended the concert with colleagues from her new film Enola Holmes, has for years been a big Ariana and Harry fan (and is just into popular music in general—she even joined Maroon 5 onstage at a show last year.)
Fans could not contain their excitement about the joint sighting.
"Millie bobby brown and harry styles are at ariana grande's london show chatting together for the whole night...... the most ambitious crossover event in history," tweeted user @m_ollymac.
"Niall is literally a FAN of Millie Bobby Brown and now she's hanging out with Harry Styles at an Ariana concert...she is WINNING," tweeted user @flickerhoney.
In January 2018, Harry's One Direction band mate Niall Horan, 25, tweeted, "Finished Stranger Things this evening. Never thought I would be this obsessed by a show."
"Yessss! So glad you liked it @NiallOfficial," Millie replied.
Her co-star Gaten Matarazzo also wrote, "@NiallOfficial What took you so long?! Btw thanks for watching."
Niall replied to Millie, tweeting, "Loved it! Congratulations darling, you were fantastic."
"Thank you! (literally fangirling and freaking out right now...) @NiallOfficial," the actress tweeted back.
"You're the best!" Niall replied.
Millie's Stranger Things role, a fan-favorite part, has made her very popular among her fellow celebs, even those quite older than her. For example, she has what she describes as a "lovely friendship" with Drake, 32.
