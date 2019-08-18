Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Celebrate Wedding Anniversary After Making Marriage Legal

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 18, 2019

Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment

The celebrations continue for now-legally married Vanderpump Rules' stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

The two had had a second wedding and submitted a signed marriage certificate in Las Vegas in late July, after friend Lance Bass accidentally hinted publicly that their Aug. 17, 2016 nuptials, documented on their Bravo reality show, were not legally binding due to incorrect paperwork. However, that is still their wedding day, and on Saturday, they celebrated their three-year anniversary.

Maloney, 32, and Schwartz, 36, enjoyed a romantic lunch at the Idle Hour cocktail bar in Los Angeles. They posted videos from their anniversary date on their Instagram Stories.

"This is a strange place," she tells her husband at their table. "I really enjoy it though. I enjoy you."

"There's no better commentary than that, Bubba," he replies.

"I enjoy you," she repeats.

"I enjoy you too," he says.

Maloney also shared a photo of the large flower bouquet her husband got her.

"Thank you bubba!!!" she wrote.

Their Vanderpump Rules co-stars such as Scheana ShayAriana Madix, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor all congratulated them on Instagram.

Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Anniversary, Flowers, Instagram

Instagram / Katie Maloney

Schwartz posted on his Instagram Story a black and white photo of his wife laying on a couch with one of their dogs.

"This was the first time bubba opened her eyes as a married woman," he wrote. "You can almost feel her past wedding hangover looking at this pic. The next two weeks after this were f--kin dreamy."

Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Anniversary, Instagram

Instagram / Tom Schwartz

 

Maloney also posted on her Instagram page photos of the two at their 2016 wedding. She wore a long sleeve lace bridal gown.

"I love you more and more everyday. Thank you for loving me! Happy Anniversary Bubba!!!!!" she wrote.

"B U B B A ♥️," Schwartz replied.

See Maloney and Schwartz's 2016 wedding photos:

Vanderpump Rules

Brian Baer/Bravo

The Gang's All Here

The couple could not be without their beloved bridal party. 

Vanderpump Rules

Brian Baer/Bravo

Bridal Beauty

The future Mrs. Maloney-Schwartz secures her hair accessory. 

Vanderpump Rules

Brian Baer/Bravo

Ready to Kiss

The bride and groom recite their vows. 

Vanderpump Rules

Brian Baer/Bravo

Photo Op

Everyone is ready to party the night away. 

Vanderpump Rules

Brian Baer/Bravo

The Boss Is Here

Lisa Vanderpump is ready to get the ceremony started. 

Vanderpump Rules

Brian Baer/Bravo

Finishing Touches

Best man Tom Sandoval gives the groom a hand with his bowtie. 

Vanderpump Rules

Brian Baer/Bravo

A Co-Star Pair

Co-stars Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay walk arm in arm. 

Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz

Brian Baer/Bravo

Mr. and Mrs.

This portrait will look perfect over their fireplace. 

Stephanie Corneliussen, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright

Brian Baer/Bravo

Blushing Bridesmaids

Katie can't get married without her best gals by her side. 

Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, Ariana Madix

Brian Baer/Bravo

Suited Up

Tom and his posse pose in their matching threads. 

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Vanderpump Rules Wedding

Gina & Ryan Photography

Puppy Love

Every bride deserves a happy puppy on their wedding day. 

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Vanderpump Rules Wedding

Gina & Ryan Photography

Lookin' Good

Don't you worry, Katie. You are a stunning bride. 

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Vanderpump Rules Wedding

Gina & Ryan Photography

Walk to Remember

"I don't use this word lightly either but [our wedding day] was bliss. It was just perfect," Tom shared with E! News. 

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Vanderpump Rules Wedding

Gina & Ryan Photography

The Next Step

One of Bravo's most beloved couples experience a near "perfect" day. 

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Vanderpump Rules Wedding

Gina & Ryan Photography

Picture Perfect

"I'm glowing, basking in marital bliss," Katie shared with E! News three months after her wedding. 

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Vanderpump Rules Wedding

Brian Baer/Bravo

Meet Mr. & Mrs. Schwartz

Lisa Vanderpump officiated the Vanderpump Rules stars' ceremony on Aug. 17, 2016.

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Vanderpump Rules Wedding

Brian Baer/Bravo

Here Comes the Bride

Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Shay were Maloney's bridal party.

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Vanderpump Rules Wedding

Brian Baer/Bravo

An Enchanting Evening

"We wanted to be secluded and in the woods," Schwartz told E! News ahead of the ceremony.

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Vanderpump Rules Wedding

Brian Baer/Bravo

Together Forever

"I'm so happy to have married my best friend and love that I finally get to call Tom my husband," Maloney told E! News after swapping vows. "Celebrating with our closest friends and family has been nothing short of an amazing experience."

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Vanderpump Rules Wedding

Brian Baer/Bravo

A New Reality

What do the newlyweds love most about each other? "I like waking up next to her," Schwartz told E! News. As for Maloney? "He makes me laugh," she said. "I just love being around him and I can't get enough of him."

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

