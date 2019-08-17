Todd Chrisley's Estranged Daughter Lindsie Open to "Genuine" Reconciliation

Todd Chrisley's estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley is open to reconnecting with her family despite trading accusations of harassment over an alleged sex tape and infidelity, which have widened their rift.

However, she has some conditions that need to be met first.

"Its always been her wish to reconcile on a genuine, loving, human level, not on a superficial business level, or a phony type of affection that has no depth of to it," Lindsie's attorney, Musa Ghanayem, told E! News on Saturday.

"This is not a TV show, she doesn't want to a member of the cast, she wants to be a member of the family," the lawyer added. "If she received a genuine, human, heartfelt invitation to reconnect she would be open to do so, but that has not happened."

In a statement made in response to Lindsie's lawyer's comments, Todd told E! News, "As I've said all along, Lindsie is my daughter and I love her, and that's not going to change."