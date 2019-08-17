French Montana Reminisces About His Relationship With Khloe Kardashian: ''The Love Was Real''

French Montana is taking a walk down memory lane.

The "Slide" rapper recently opened up about his past relationship with Khloe Kardashian, whom he dated back in 2014 for a little under a year. If anything, the two have remained close friends since their split.

"Me and Khloe are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close," he said in an interview with Haute Living. For the 34-year-old musician, he felt the "love was real" when he dated the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

"I feel like we had a real dope relationship," he explained to the publication. "There was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn't come back from. The love was real."

Montana continued, "When the love was like that, it's always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that's real hard to do, and I'm glad we've been able to do it."