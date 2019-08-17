Why Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee Says She Deserves Better After Splitting With Husband Josh McKee

Mackenzie McKee is "freshly single" and she's ready to share why.

On Friday afternoon, the Teen Mom OG star updated her fans on the status of her relationship with husband, Josh McKee. "Freshly single and ready to be the boss babe that I am and let God lead me to what i deserve," she wrote on a since-deleted Instagram post. Adding, "Edit: this is an old photo so my ring is on."

Now, the MTV reality TV personality is opening up about why she decided to part ways with her estranged husband.

"Turns out, Josh is not a good man whatsoever," McKee told Us Weekly about their split. "Watching the show and catching him in lies, seeing how independent he is, I realize I deserve better."

She continued, "I have fought for this marriage for many years, and lately, I've really opened my eyes to what a horrible person he is."