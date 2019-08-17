Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Walker Pays Tribute to Late Dad With Rare Throwback Pic

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker took to Instagram on Saturday to share a throwback photo of her late father.

The pic shows the Fast & Furious star splashing in the ocean with a wild wig during an island vacation. It marked the first picture post of him that Meadow has shared on Instagram since September 2017.

"Thinking of you xx," the 20-year-old wrote.

The Paul Walker Foundation responded to Meadow's latest post with two red heart emojis.

Meadow had founded the group, which aims to protect the oceans and wildlife and provide grants and scholarships to marine science students and researchers, in 2015 on what would have been Paul's 42nd birthday.

Meadow, Paul's only child and daughter of his ex Rebecca Soteros, rarely posts on social media as is. She returned to Instagram in July from a social media hiatus, one of several she has taken over the years.