Inside Joe Jonas' James Bond-Themed 30th Birthday Party With His Bond Girl Sophie Turner

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 17, 2019 10:25 AM

He's Jonas, Joe Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers singer turned 30 on Thursday and celebrated with family and friends on Friday night at a James Bond-themed party at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Joe dressed the part to perfection, wearing a white tux jacket, black pants and black bow tie. His wife and actress Sophie Turner channeled a sexy Bond Girl with a slinky navy halter gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with gold stiletto sandals.

The two arrived in style, in an Aston Martin, 007's signature whip!

Other guests included Joe's brothers and band mates Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas and their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, as well as Stranger Things Broadway star Michael Park and actor Emilio Vitolo, who also celebrated his own birthday that day. They both shared some pics of the birthday boy and the partygoers striking poses inside a photo booth.

In one image, Joe appears with a cigar in his mouth and stands next to Nick and Broadway star Kevin Covert, who is holding a stuffed cat while dressed as the James Bond villain Blofeld (the visual inspiration for Austin Powers' Dr. Evil).

Nick wore a black tux to the bash and Priyanka sported a short black sparkling semi-sheer fringed dress. Kevin also wore a black tux and Danielle arrived in a sleeveless silver gown.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe's 30th Birthday

TheImageDirect.com

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

James Bond arrives with his Bond Girl to Cipriani Wall Street for his 30th birthday party.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 30th, Birthday, Party, James Bond, Friends

Instagram / Emilio Vitolo

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

He's Jonas, Joe Jonas.

Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe's 30th Birthday

TheImageDirect.com

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas

The married pair arrive at Cipriani Wall Street.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe's 30th Birthday

TheImageDirect.com

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

The married couple make their entrance.

Joe Jonas, 30th, Birthday, Party, James Bond, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Michael Park, Laurie Park

Instagram / Michael Park

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Michael Park and Laurie Park

The couple appear in the photo booth with the Stranger Things star and his wife.

Joe Jonas, 30th, Birthday, Party, James Bond, Nick Jonas, Kevin Covert

Instagram / Michael Park

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Covert

The brothers appear with Blofeld, played by the Broadway star.

Joe Jonas, 30th, Birthday, Party, James Bond, Nick Jonas, Michael Park

Instagram / Michael Park

Nick Jonas and Michael Park

The singer has a laugh in the photo booth with the Stranger Things star.

Joe Jonas, 30th, Birthday, Party, James Bond, Friends

Instagram / Emilio Vitolo

Joe Jonas and His Friends

Happy birthday, Joe!

On the night of his actual birthday, Joe received a sweet tribute onstage at the Jonas Brothers' concert in Washington D.C. Nick led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" while Sophie and Danielle brought out a cake onstage.

Earlier, Joe's wife and family paid homage to him on Instagram.

"Happy 30th birthday to my love and the best thing that's ever happened to me," Sophie wrote. "@JoeJonas I love you."

