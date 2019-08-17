Brody Jenner Shows PDA With Josie Canseco After Defending Ex Kaitlynn Carter Over Split

It looks like things are heating up even further between Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco following his split from Kaitlynn Carter.

The 35-year-old star of The Hills: New Beginnings and the 22-year-old Victoria's Secret model and former Playboy Playmate, daughter of retired baseball star Jose Canseco, were seen showing some PDA while out in Los Angeles on Friday night. She supported him at his DJ gig at the 1720 warehouse club in downtown Los Angeles. The two were photographed outside, walking together and kissing.

"Josie came out to watch Brody perform with his band AHZ and DJ. They had the best night and look very into each other. Brody was in a great mood and pointed at Josie from stage with a big smile. After the lights went on and the show ended Josie hung out to wait for Brody. He was loading up his gear while she was inside. But every time he came back in he went over to her and gave her a kiss," an eyewitness told E! News. "They look like they have a lot of chemistry and don't want to be apart."

"They left together around 1:30 a.m.," the eyewitness continued. "Brody opened the car door for her and she got in with a big smile. She left with Brody and his friends."

Both dressed casually; Brody wore a black T-shirt, baseball cap and jeans and Josie sported a white crop top and black jeans.

Their outing comes several days after the two were first linked romantically. A source told E! News on Tuesday that Brody and Josie have "seen each other and it could turn into something. But to say they are dating is a little bit premature." Another source said at the time, "Brody and Josie are not dating. They have hung out maybe three times since Brody's split from Kaitlynn."